DGAP-News: Gojek
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press release
Gojek Pledges to Achieve Zero Emissions, Zero Waste & Zero Barriers by 2030 in First Annual Sustainability Report
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach - 30 April 2021 - As part of its sustainability mission to create positive impact and long-term value for people and the planet, Gojek, Southeast Asia's leading mobile on demand services and payments platform, today announced commitments to Three Zeros: Zero Emissions, Zero Waste and Zero Barriers, to be achieved by 2030. Gojek unveiled these pledges in its first annual Sustainability Report, which detailed its progress to date and way forward in implementing thorough environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.
Focusing on where the company can make the biggest impact for all of its stakeholders in line with pressing environmental and social issues, Gojek's approach will be structured around three specific areas: environmental sustainability (GoGreener) to achieve Zero Emissions and Zero Waste, as well as socio-economic progress (GoForward) and equality and inclusion (GoTogether) to achieve Zero Barriers.
Gojek's ESG report is the first to be compiled by a Southeast Asian Internet company in alignment with international standards.[1] Select disclosures relating to the relevant material issues have been assured by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Indonesia[2]. Gojek is leading the region's tech industry in integrating ESG best practices across its business and voluntarily disclosing its performance on material ESG issues.
Kevin Aluwi, Co-CEO, Gojek, said, "We have always been a company that is focused on finding the intersection of what is good for society and company growth. It is part of our DNA and the reason people come to work at Gojek. As we've grown, it has become more important to develop a way to make sure we hold ourselves to account and are constantly pushing forward and leading the industry on issues that are so important to us and society as a whole. That's why we are scaling our efforts to embed environmental and social considerations into the very heart of our organization. In doing so, we hope to create lasting, impactful change for our communities, partners and the world we live in, ensuring we can live up to our mission for the long term."
The report embodies Gojek's commitment to supporting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To ensure greater accountability, the company is also forming a Sustainability Advisory Council, comprising impartial external experts from various organizations including UN Women, ASEAN Centre of Energy, University of Indonesia and more.
Dr. Allinnettes Adigue, Head of the ASEAN Regional Hub of GRI, said: "Corporate sustainability is good for the people, planet and long-term profitability of a company because in the end, no one can do business in a dead planet. It is no longer a question of whether companies should report on their sustainability impact. Sustainability reporting is here to stay. It is now a question of whether what companies report are accurate and relevant, and clearly communicates their impact on the economy, environment and society. These issues matter to a wide range of stakeholders, not just the narrow interests of a few.
Protecting livelihoods and sustaining the community amid COVID-19
Gojek also helped to minimise the impact of COVID-19 across its ecosystem, ensuring the health and safety of stakeholders, developing new products and services to meet changing needs and creating alternative income opportunities for merchants and driver partners. In 2020, Gojek founded the Anak Bangsa Bisa Foundation (YABB) to support its partners and the wider community affected by the pandemic, raising IDR 100 billion from senior leadership and GoTroops and IDR 20 billion from corporate donations and other donation programs[6].
Gojek also protected consumers and the wider community, leveraging the scale of its network to keep consumers up to date on health and safety guidelines as well as launching several app features and initiatives to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and support frontline workers.
The full Sustainability Report can be found here.
About Gojek's Sustainability Report
More information about the different disclosures presented in the report and how they align to GRI and SASB standards can be found in pages 42 and 46 of the Sustainability Report.
About Gojek
The company was established in 2010 focusing on courier and motorcycle ride-hailing services, before launching the app in January 2015 in Indonesia. Since then, Gojek has grown to become the leading on-demand platform in Southeast Asia, providing access to a wide range of services from transportation, to food delivery, logistics and many others.
Gojek now operates across main cities in four Southeast Asian countries. As of March 2021, Gojek's application and its ecosystem have been downloaded more than 190 million times by users across Southeast Asia.
Gojek is dedicated to solving the daily challenges faced by consumers, while improving the quality of life for millions of people across Southeast Asia, especially those in the informal sector and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
The Gojek application is available for download via iOS and Android.
Gojek
For media enquiries, please contact:
30.04.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1191255 30.04.2021