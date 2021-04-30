Prosafe SE: Update on Financial Process with Lenders

Reference is made to earlier information about the ongoing financial process with lenders, latest in a press release from 25th March 2021.



Prosafe confirms that the company and its lenders are making good progress and are close to reaching agreement on terms which have the support of a very significant majority of its lenders. Although it is too early to conclude or reveal the full details of the solution, it is expected to include a significant balance sheet recapitalization involving an equitization of debt.



As part of the on-going process, Prosafe SE and Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. have today filed for moratorium in Singapore with the support of more than 95% of the lenders calculated by amount across the USD 1,300 million senior secured term and revolving credit facility and the USD 144 million term loan facility. The moratorium will facilitate protection of going concern value pending finalization of term sheet negotiations with its major creditors and, thereafter, implementation of the agreed solution. Prosafe's objective is to continue business as normal during this final phase of discussions and the implementation process. To the extent that a fully consensual solution is not achievable, the intention is to implement a solution using a Singapore Scheme of Arrangement combined with other arrangements, to the extent required.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels.

