Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der Finanzminister jubelt und die Aktionäre jubeln auch! Der Goldregen startet jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRFU ISIN: NO0010861990 Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6 
Frankfurt
30.04.21
08:59 Uhr
0,093 Euro
-0,002
-1,68 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSAFE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0990,12914:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2021 | 13:05
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prosafe SE: Update on Financial Process with Lenders

Reference is made to earlier information about the ongoing financial process with lenders, latest in a press release from 25th March 2021.

Prosafe confirms that the company and its lenders are making good progress and are close to reaching agreement on terms which have the support of a very significant majority of its lenders. Although it is too early to conclude or reveal the full details of the solution, it is expected to include a significant balance sheet recapitalization involving an equitization of debt.

As part of the on-going process, Prosafe SE and Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. have today filed for moratorium in Singapore with the support of more than 95% of the lenders calculated by amount across the USD 1,300 million senior secured term and revolving credit facility and the USD 144 million term loan facility. The moratorium will facilitate protection of going concern value pending finalization of term sheet negotiations with its major creditors and, thereafter, implementation of the agreed solution. Prosafe's objective is to continue business as normal during this final phase of discussions and the implementation process. To the extent that a fully consensual solution is not achievable, the intention is to implement a solution using a Singapore Scheme of Arrangement combined with other arrangements, to the extent required.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com



Stavanger, 30 April 2021
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Karine Cosemans, Senior Manager Exec. Support & Communication on 30 April at 12:58 CET.


PROSAFE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.