SSH Communications Security Corporation: INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR UPDATE CALL ON MAY 4, 2021 REGARDING THE DELTAGON ACQUISITION

SSH is pleased to invite investors, analysts, bankers, and media to an investor call on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 15:00 EET.



In the call, SSH will provide an update about the impact of the Deltagon acquisition on SSH business, including Deltagon proforma financials for Q1/2021. We will also focus on the synergies between Deltagon and SSH business and the strategic path to optimize the synergies.

The presentation will include an update on the NQX business as well.



The call will be held by SSH CFO and director of encryption business Niklas Nordström.



The presentation materials from the call will be made available on the SSH website) shortly after the event.



Time: Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 15:00 EET

Place: Video Call



To join the call, please register no later than Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 10.00 EET by sending an email to jussi.mononen@ssh.com. Conference call links will be sent to registered participants during the morning of May 4.





SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core - their critical data, applications, and services. We have over 3,000 customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organiza-tions in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.