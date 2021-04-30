KushCo Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane and KushCo Announce Future Enterprise Leadership Team for Proposed Combined Company

Leadership Team Will Focus on Delivering Revenue and Cost Synergies, Growing Profitability, and Maximizing Value for All Shareholders

BOCA RATON, FL and CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane") (NASDAQ:GNLN) and KushCo Holdings, Inc. ('KushCo') (OTCQX:KSHB) today announced the enterprise leadership team that will helm the proposed combined Greenlane and KushCo businesses following the consummation of the proposed merger (the "Transaction").

As previously announced, Nick Kovacevich will lead the combined company as Chief Executive Officer. Greenlane's Bill Mote will serve as Chief Financial Officer, with Greenlane Co-founder Aaron LoCascio serving as President and Greenlane Co-founder Adam Schoenfeld serving as Chief Strategy Officer.

Additionally, the following executives will join the combined company's enterprise leadership team, reporting to Nick Kovacevich:

William (Bill) Bine, Chief Operating Officer

Rhiana Barr, Chief People Officer

Douglas Fischer, General Counsel

Richard Finlow, Managing Director, Europe

Michael Cellucci, President CPG Sales

Andrew Goodman, SVP Packaging

Additional senior leadership positions of the combined company will be named at a later date.

"We are thrilled to be assembling a best-in-class leadership team with decades of combined experience in cannabis and CPG. Collectively, we will form a leading ancillary cannabis company in our industry," said Nick Kovacevich, KushCo's Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer." This team is fully capable of leading the combined organization and executing on our core strategies, which include building a world-class product and service platform, cross-selling to our complementary customer bases, and providing enhanced value to our amazing customers as they continue to expand and as the industry continues to evolve. This is an exciting and major step forward in the integration planning process, and I look forward to continue working with the rest of the leadership team to complete the planning process, build upon our high-performance teams and people first culture, and set the combined company up for success starting on day one."

The companies anticipate that the Transaction will close by late second quarter or early third quarter 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stockholder approvals.

About KushCo Holdings, Inc.

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is a premier provider of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. KushCo's subsidiaries and brands provide product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base, which consists of leading multi-state-operators (MSOs), licensed producers (LPs), and brands.

Founded in 2010, KushCo has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, brand owners, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe, specializing in child-resistant compatible and fully customizable packaging, exclusive vape hardware and technology, and complementary solvents and natural products.

As a pioneer in the industry, KushCo continues to work to create a positive impact on the environment, society, and community through CSR and ESG initiatives, such as: offering sustainable and compostable packaging; donating PPE supplies to healthcare workers on the frontline fighting the COVID-19 pandemic; partnering with organizations such as Mission Green to offer social equity programs for industry inclusion; being one of the first in the industry to award paid time-off for all employees on November 3, 2020 ("Election Day"); and working to incorporate industry-leading corporate governance practices and a more diverse board makeup.

For more information on KushCo's commitment to CSR and ESG initiatives, please visit the Company's KushCares page at www.kushco.com/kushcares.

KushCo has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Fox News, Yahoo Finance, Cheddar, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, and Entrepreneur, Inc Magazine. For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888) 920-5874.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) is a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products to smoke shops, dispensaries, and specialty retail stores, as well as direct to consumer through its online e-commerce platform, vapor.com. Founded in 2005, Greenlane serves more than 8,000 retail locations and has over 250 employees with operations in United States, Canada, and Europe. With a strong global footprint, Greenlane has been the partner of choice for many of the industry's leading brands, who chose to leverage its strong distribution platform, unparalleled customer service, and highly efficient operations and logistics to accelerate their growth. Greenlane's curated portfolio of owned brands includes EYCE, packaging innovator Pollen Gear, VIBES rolling papers, Marley Natural Accessories; K.Haring Glass Collection, Aerospaced grinders, and Higher Standards which offers both an upscale product line as well as an innovative retail experiences with flagship stores located in Chelsea Market, New York and Malibu, California.

For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

