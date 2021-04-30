Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Reports Financial Results for Q4 2020 and Fiscal 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, announces its financial results for Q4 2020 and the year ended December 31, 2020 ("Fiscal 2020"). All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in US dollars. A copy of the complete audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Q4 2020 and Fiscal 2020 Highlights

(Refer to Non-GAAP Measures, Gross Margin, EBITDA and Bookings Backlog discussion below)

Revenue for Q4 2020 increased by 62% compared to Q4 2019. Revenue for Q4 2020 was $2,180,860 compared to $1,349,685 for Q4 2019.

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased by 1% compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $8,692,274 compared to revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $8,643,755.

Gross margin in Q4 2020 was 75% compared to 60% in Q4 2019.

Gross margin in Fiscal 2020 was 72% compared to 73% in Fiscal 2019.

EBITDA in Q4 2020 increased by 116% compared to Q4 2019, an EBITDA improvement of $1,174,279. Q4 2020 EBITDA was $159,612 vs negative EBITDA for Q4 2019 of ($1,014,667).

EBITDA in Fiscal 2020 increased by 128% compared to Fiscal 2019, an EBITDA improvement of $1,575,909. Fiscal 2020 EBITDA was $346,153 vs negative EBITDA for Fiscal 2019 of ($1,229,756).

Bookings Backlog (programs that have been sold, but whose revenues have not yet been recognized) stood at $6.7MM at December 31, 2020, an increase of 49% compared to December 31, 2019 of $4.5MM.

"2020 represented a significant milestone for Snipp as we achieved a full year of being EBITDA positive not only on an annual basis but also for each individual quarter. All of this despite the challenges faced during the course of the year with the pandemic, is a testament to the fact of the value of our platform, the resiliency of our people, and the loyalty of our clients. With significant fourth quarter revenue growth setting the foundation for 2021 we are confident that this year will be a year of significant and profitable growth for the company" said Atul Sabharwal, Founder & CEO.

Non-GAAP Measures

Snipp uses certain performance measures throughout this document that are not recognizable under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles or IFRS ("GAAP"). These performance measures include Gross Margin and EBITDA. Management believes that these measures provide supplemental financial information that is useful in the evaluation of the Company's operations.

Investors should be cautioned, however, that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to measures determined in accordance with GAAP and IFRS as an indicator of Snipp's performance. The Company's method of calculating these measures may differ from that of other organizations, and accordingly, these may not be comparable.

EBITDA

Snipp defines earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") as revenue minus operating expenses excluding non-cash operating expenses of share-based payments, depreciation and amortization (interest and taxes are not included in the Company's operating expenses).

Gross Margin

Snipp defines Gross Margin as revenue less campaign infrastructure. The Company's calculation of Gross Margin is not a financial measure that is recognized under GAAP. Investors should be cautioned that the Company's defined Gross Margin should not be construed as an alternative measure to other measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Bookings Backlog

Snipp defines Bookings Backlog as future revenue from existing customer contracts to be recognized in future quarters. Bookings get translated into revenues based on IFRS principles and the Bookings Backlog reflects how revenues in future quarters are steadily being booked today.

The Following are calculations of EBITDA:

Three Three Year Year Months Ended Months Ended Ended Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 USD USD USD USD Net loss before interest, foreign exchange, impairment and taxes (240,869 ) (1,594,836 ) (1,370,740 ) (3,568,909 ) Amortization of intangibles 321,999 552,424 1,578,787 2,160,987 Depreciation of equipment 9,054 6,005 22,744 26,273 Stock-based compensation 69,428 21,740 115,362 151,893 EBITDA 159,612 (1,014,667 ) 346,153 (1,229,756 )

The Following are calculations of Gross Margin:

Three Three Year Year Months Ended Months Ended Ended Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 USD USD USD USD Revenue 2,180,860 1,349,685 8,692,274 8,643,755 Less: Campaign infrastructure 535,640 544,286 2,431,484 2,292,970 Gross Margin 1,645,220 805,399 6,260,790 6,350,785

About Snipp:

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:?

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Jaisun Garcha

Chief Financial Officer

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

