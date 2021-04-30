LONGi strengthens commercial cooperation with Engie to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, one of the world leading PV manufacturers, announces today the signing of a framework agreement with Engie Solar (Engie Group) and, as a first step, the commitment of new volumes (>600 MW) of its high efficiency PV modules for projects in several geographies.

Charlotte ROULE, Engie China CEO, commented, "ENGIE has invested and developed many projects in the French PV market. In the future, we will work together with LONGi, a trusted and valuable partner, to solidify carbon emissions, so as to build a carbon-negative world."

Dennis She, Senior Vice President of LONGi Solar, commented, "LONGi always aims to provide our clients with the highest quality and most competitive solar products, to fulfil our commitment to delivering clean and sustainable energy (or solar power) around the world. We believe that through a stronger collaboration with Engie, LONGi would further reinforce its presence in global markets and offer more opportunities to accelerate the global energy transition."

About LONGi

LONGi, founded in 2000, is a world leading solar technology organization. The company has had a long-term, unswerving commitment to monocrystalline technology, convinced, rightly, that its general adoption would bring about significant technological change for the whole PV industry.

With 15 manufacturing bases and more than 30 branches around the world, LONGi produces monocrystalline silicon wafers and modules, delivering solutions for distributed and ground mount power station systems, promoting the development of the global PV industry and driving energy transformation. The company's shipments have been among the industry's highest for a number of years and, in 2020, it became the first manufacturer to ship more than 20GW of modules in a year.

LONGi's ongoing high investment in R&D is a significant contributory factor in its success and the company has been rapidly applying new technologies and processes to large-scale production, making important advances in cost control and efficient product innovation.

In 2020, LONGi became the first Chinese solar energy company to join the RE100, EV100 and EP100 initiatives, set up to promote zero-carbon solar and sustainable development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1500726/Signing_Ceremony_Strategic_Cooperation_Agreement.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781516/LONGi_Solar_Logo.jpg