DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 30-Apr-2021 / 12:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information statement[i] on certain resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC held the meeting. Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 30 April 2021. Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 30 April 2021, Minutes No. 6p. According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons. Eight members of the Board of Directors participated in voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions. The resolution is adopted by 8 votes. Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors The Board of Directors resolved: Due to expiration of term of office of V.L.Bogdanov, Director General of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC, appointed by resolution of the Board of Directors (Minutes No. 4 dated 19.04.2016), to appoint Bogdanov Vladimir Leonidovich as Director General of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC starting from 07 May 2021. Information on appointing an individual executive body: Last name, first name, patronymic name: Bogdanov Vladimir Leonidovich; - INN: 860205272069; - the person's share in the charter capital of the issuer: 0.3028%; - the issuer's ordinary shares held by the person: 0.3673%. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: BOA TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 102424 EQS News ID: 1191269 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191269&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2021 06:51 ET (10:51 GMT)