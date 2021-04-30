Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der Finanzminister jubelt und die Aktionäre jubeln auch! Der Goldregen startet jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 Ticker-Symbol: SGN 
Stuttgart
30.04.21
08:03 Uhr
3,700 Euro
-0,020
-0,54 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6803,74014:31
3,6803,74014:30
Dow Jones News
30.04.2021 | 13:28
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Surgutneftegas PJSC: Information statement on disclosure by the issuer of the annual consolidated financial statements and presentation of the auditor's report prepared for such statements

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on disclosure by the issuer of the annual consolidated financial statements and presentation of the auditor's report prepared for such statements 

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on disclosure by the issuer of the annual consolidated financial 
statements and presentation of the auditor's report prepared for such statements 
30-Apr-2021 / 12:56 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Information statement on disclosure by the issuer of the annual consolidated financial statements and presentation of 
the auditor's report prepared for such statements 
 
The issuer's full corporate name "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company 
The issuer's abbreviated corporate name "Surgutneftegas" PJSC 
 
Website used by the issuer to disclose information: 
http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; 
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 
 
Date of the event about which the statement is made 30 April, 2021 
 
Type of the consolidated financial statements of the issuer: annual. 
 
Reporting period for which the consolidated financial statements of the issuer are compiled: 2020. 
 
Date of the consolidated financial statements of the issuer: 29 April, 2021. 
Standards of accounting (financial) statements in accordance with which the consolidated financial statements are 
compiled: International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). 
 
Information on the auditor that prepared the auditor's report for the relevant consolidated financial statements of the 
issuer: 
 - full corporate name: "Crowe Expertiza" Limited Liability Company; 
 - location: 127055, Russian Federation, Moscow, Tikhvinsky Lane, 7, bld. 3. 
 - INN: 7708000473; 
 - OGRN code: 1027739273946. 
 
Website where the issuer published the text of the consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report compiled 
based on the review of such statements in accordance with the standards on auditing: 
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=312&type=4. 
 
Date of the auditor's report or other document compiled based on the review of the consolidated financial statements of 
the issuer in accordance with the standards on auditing: 29 April, 2021. 
 
Date when the issuer published on the website the text of the consolidated financial statements and the auditor's 
report compiled based on the review of such statements in accordance with the standards on auditing: 30 April, 2021. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: FR 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 102425 
EQS News ID:  1191272 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191272&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2021 06:57 ET (10:57 GMT)

SURGUTNEFTEGAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.