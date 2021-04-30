DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on disclosure by the issuer of the annual consolidated financial statements and presentation of the auditor's report prepared for such statements

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on disclosure by the issuer of the annual consolidated financial statements and presentation of the auditor's report prepared for such statements 30-Apr-2021 / 12:56 CET/CEST

Information statement on disclosure by the issuer of the annual consolidated financial statements and presentation of the auditor's report prepared for such statements

The issuer's full corporate name "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company
The issuer's abbreviated corporate name "Surgutneftegas" PJSC
Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312
Date of the event about which the statement is made 30 April, 2021

Type of the consolidated financial statements of the issuer: annual.
Reporting period for which the consolidated financial statements of the issuer are compiled: 2020.
Date of the consolidated financial statements of the issuer: 29 April, 2021.
Standards of accounting (financial) statements in accordance with which the consolidated financial statements are compiled: International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Information on the auditor that prepared the auditor's report for the relevant consolidated financial statements of the issuer:
- full corporate name: "Crowe Expertiza" Limited Liability Company;
- location: 127055, Russian Federation, Moscow, Tikhvinsky Lane, 7, bld. 3.
- INN: 7708000473;
- OGRN code: 1027739273946.

Website where the issuer published the text of the consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report compiled based on the review of such statements in accordance with the standards on auditing: http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=312&type=4.

Date of the auditor's report or other document compiled based on the review of the consolidated financial statements of the issuer in accordance with the standards on auditing: 29 April, 2021.

Date when the issuer published on the website the text of the consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report compiled based on the review of such statements in accordance with the standards on auditing: 30 April, 2021.

