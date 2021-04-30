Scherzer's (PZS) NAV per share at end-March 2021 stood at €3.12, 83% higher year-on-year. This was a result of strong FY20 income, with PZS's EPS at €0.42, vs an FY19 loss of €0.08 and an FY12-19 average of €0.12, paired with a low base effect from end-March 2020 (pandemic outbreak). Meanwhile, PZS's share price somewhat lagged the recovery and the discount to NAV widened to its current 10.9%, while PZS traded at par before the crisis. Following the profitable disposal of its AXA claims, PZS's extra compensatory claims (ECS) portfolio stood at €122m at end-March 2021 (12% lower year-on-year).

