DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft Publishes Annual Report for 2020

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft Publishes Annual Report for 2020 30-Apr-2021 / 14:39 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rosneft Publishes Annual Report for 2020 Rosneft Oil Company ('Rosneft' or 'the Company') announces the publication of the Annual Report for the year 2020. The Annual Report is now available to view or download in a pdf format from the Company's website: https://www.rosneft.com/Investors/Reports_and_presentations/Annual_reports/ A copy of the Annual Report has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism Investor Relations Department Tel.: +7 (499) 517 88 11 April 30, 2021 These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 Category Code: ACS TIDM: ROSN LEI Code: 253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 102430 EQS News ID: 1191289 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191289&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2021 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)