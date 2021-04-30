The Newly Institute's world class advisory boards will drive innovation in revolutionizing mental health treatment and delivery.

The Medical Advisory Board is comprised of psychiatrists and physicians who are leaders in ketamine and depression, trauma, anxiety, pain, addiction, toxicology.

The Corporate Advisory Board consists of decorated veterans, first responders, psychotherapists, disability specialists, and First Nations advocates.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2021) - Aspen Island Therapeutics Inc. DBA The Newly Institute ("The Newly" or the "Company"), an Alberta-based corporation on track to become Canada's largest and premier operator of psychedelic assisted psychotherapy clinics, is pleased to announce its medical and corporate advisory boards.

The mission of The Newly Institute is to heal the minds of our veterans, first responders, and fellow Canadians suffering from PTSD, depression, anxiety, or other mental health indications by utilizing innovative and proprietary psychedelic assisted psychotherapy modalities.

"It is a true privilege to welcome each and every member of the advisory boards to The Newly family. We deeply appreciate their commitment in contributing their expertise, guidance, and shared vision as the Company accelerates the opening of its psychedelic assisted psychotherapy clinics across Canada," said Arthur H. Kwan, Chief Executive Officer of The Newly Institute.

"As highly respected and seasoned medical professionals with extensive depression, trauma, toxicology, addiction, and pain experience, the members of the medical advisory board's insights and expert engagement will be invaluable in achieving our goal to revolutionize mental health treatment through psychedelic assisted psychotherapy," said Dr. Robert L. Tanguay, Chief Medical Officer of The Newly Institute.

The Newly Institute's Medical Advisory Board is comprised of:

Adrian Norbash, MD, CCFP, FRCPC

Dr. / Major Norbash is a Psychiatrist with the Canadian Armed Forces and currently serves as the clinical lead in mental health for the military bases in Western Canada and the Arctic. He was deployed to Afghanistan in early 2006 and is a veteran of over 20 patrols "outside the wire" in the Kandahar area. He currently consults for the Calgary Police Service and Edmonton Police Service, and is an Assistant Professor at the University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine and Clinical Lecturer at the University of Alberta.

Annabel Mead, MD, MBBS, FAChAM, DABAM

Dr. Mead is currently the Director of the St. Paul's Hospital Goldcorp Addiction Medicine Fellowship with the BC Centre on Substance Use, a Clinical Assistant Professor with the Department of Family Medicine at the University of British Columbia (UBC), a Consultant Physician for the Complex Pain and Addiction Service at Vancouver General Hospital, and an Addiction Medicine Physician with the St. Paul's Hospital Addiction Medicine Consult Service. Over the span of her medical career, Dr. Mead has developed clinical expertise in addiction medicine, complex pain management, concurrent psychiatric disorders, and women's health, with a consistent focus on integrating teaching activities that foster excellence in clinical practice, leadership, research, and advocacy within the next generation of healthcare professionals. Dr. Mead has maintained certification as a Diplomate of the American Board of Addiction Medicine since 2015.

Atul Khullar, MD, MSc, FRCPC, DABPN

Dr. Khullar is a psychiatrist who specializes in the combined management of sleep, mood and anxiety disorders, as well as sleep apnea in non-traditional populations. Dr. Khullar graduated from medical school at the University of Alberta and completed a sleep and mood disorders fellowship at the University of Toronto, as well as additional sleep medicine training at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Khullar also has provided sleep, anxiety and mood management strategies to organizations such as the Canadian Winter Olympic Team and the Edmonton Oilers.

Eric McGillis, MD, FRCPC

Dr. McGillis is an emergency physician at Alberta Health Services in the Calgary Zone. Dr. McGillis is a Clinical Lecturer in the department of emergency medicine at the Cumming School of Medicine. Dr. McGillis completed his Medical Toxicology Fellowship at Health Partners Institute in St. Paul Minnesota and at the Minnesota Poison Information System, Minneapolis MN.

Jennifer N. Swainson, MD, FRCPC

Dr. Swainson has a focus on treatment-resistant depression and has expertise in the use of ketamine in this area, has been a leading force in developing one of the original IV ketamine programs in Canada, and was a key contributor in the development of a provincial protocol for the use of IV ketamine for depression within Alberta Health Services. Dr. Swainson has also provided consultation to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta regarding the need for safe and accessible use of ketamine in psychiatry. Dr. Swainson is one of the lead authors of the recently published Canadian Network of Mood and Anxiety Treatments (CANMAT) Ketamine Task force update, a national document to guide the profession on use of ketamine for depression.

Kaitlin Chivers-Wilson, MD, MSc, FRCPC

Dr. Chivers-Wilson is the Clinical Medical Director and a consulting psychiatrist at the Carewest Operational Stress Injury in Calgary, serving veterans and RCMP officers, with a focus on biological and trauma-informed psychotherapy treatments for PTSD. Dr. Chivers-Wilson has a long-standing interest in traumatic stress disorders, completing a masters degree in psychiatry at the University of Alberta and focusing on the neuroendocrine impacts of traumatic stress in women. Dr. Chivers-Wilson approaches her clinical practice from a trauma-informed perspective and has additional training in a variety of psychotherapy modalities including Accelerated Resolution Therapy, Prolonged Exposure Therapy, and Intensive Short-Term Dynamic Psychotherapy.

Marie-Claire Bourque, MD, MSc, FRCPC

Dr. MC is an award-winning psychiatrist, speaker and educator. A Master's level kinesiologist and former elite athlete, Dr. MC regularly combines her knowledge of exercise physiology with emotional and mental health and practices therapeutic modalities that involve the Mind-Body diathesis. Dr. MC is currently implementing Mental Health and Peak Performance programming with the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL) and Toronto Marlies (AHL).

Wiplove Lamba, MD, FRCPC, ISAM, DABAM

Dr. Lamba completed his residency in Psychiatry at the University of Toronto and a fellowship in Addiction at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH). Dr. Lamba is currently an addiction team doctor at St. Michael's Hospital. Dr. Lamba was the Chair of Ontario Psychiatric Association Section on Addiction Psychiatry.

The Newly Institute's Corporate Advisory Board consists of:

Arron Victory

Arron was born and raised on Cape Breton Island just outside of Sydney, NS. He left in 2002 after joining the Canadian Armed Forces where he served for over 13 years in an infantry unit spending a large portion of that time in Recce/Sniper platoons including a 6-month combat mission to Afghanistan with Task Force 1-07, as well as a deployment to Haiti in support of OP Halo in 2004. Arron still maintains strong ties to the Canadian veteran community and was a member of Team Canada at the 2017 Invictus Games where he competed with over 500 other injured military athletes from all over the world.

Carl MacAulay, BA



Carl retired from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) after 25 years of service. He obtained extensive training in criminal investigations, suspect interrogations, public relations, drug techniques, weapons, and serious crime case management. Carl spent 10 years in Burnaby, BC at one of Canada's largest and busiest RCMP Detachments where he investigated and supervised a wide range of criminal investigations ranging from frauds to homicides.



Colleen E. Clark, MSW, RSW

Canada's Certified Trainer for Accelerated Resolution Therapy. A new transformative 9 step therapy for PTSD; trauma; anxiety; depression; and more. Colleen has been in clinical private practice since 1994 and a social worker since 1985. Colleen is: a Diplomat American Academy of Experts in Traumatic Stress, Board Certified in Bereavement Trauma, Board Certified in Sexual Abuse, and a sessional instructor at the University of Calgary's Faculty of Social Work.

Joan Hollihan, BComm

Joan built her 36 year career with Aon and Mercer where she consulted to clients regarding their employee benefit programs in terms of the design, underwriting and management of the programs by bringing innovation and cost management strategies forward to meet their needs. She also held a number of leadership positions with both organizations. Joan worked closely with group insurance companies and benefit providers to build strong partnerships to ensure the most favourable terms and services were secured on behalf of clients, especially in the areas of disability claims and financial management, as claims and the related costs continue to increase significantly each year in the industry.

Sat Parhar, M.O.M.

Deputy Chief (retired) Parhar joined the Calgary Police Service in 1991 and retired after 29 years of service. Deputy Parhar also holds several certifications including the Multi-Agency Gold Incident Command Certification from the United Kingdom, the Senior Police Administration Certificate from the Canadian Police College and was a member and co-ordinator of the Hostage Barricade Negotiation Team (HBNT); he also completed the Major City Chief's Executive Development Certificate. Deputy Parhar is a recipient of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal, Calgary Police Service Distinguished Service Medal, Alberta Police Long Service Recognition Medal, Police Exemplary Service Medal the Life Saving Award and Member of the Order of Merit Police Forces, Calgary Police Service.

Trevor Berard, CCAC, RCAS, ACD

Over the past 25 years, Trevor's focus has been doing humanitarian work in helping individuals, families, and communities deal with mental health and addictions issues. He is an Indigenous Addictions Specialist and has mostly worked with First Nations' communities. Trevor received a National Award in 2016 for exemplary clinical practice and commitment to community service over many years from the Canadian Addiction Counselors Certification Federation.

About The Newly Institute

The Newly Institute believes that mental health treatment is in drastic need of a paradigm shift and our practice was founded to provide long-lasting change within this industry, our community, and with our clients. By fusing a bio-psycho-social-spiritual treatment model with psychedelic-assisted therapies, patients can overcome deeply embedded traumas that prevent them from living fully in their everyday lives. Our programs are based on evidence and data but our approach is personal because we know it is vital that people feel safe to be vulnerable during this process.

With locations opening in Calgary, AB and Fredericton, NB, as well as several more Canadian cities, The Newly Institute's goal is to become Canada's largest and premier operator of psychedelic assisted psychotherapy clinics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated openings of The Newly's psychotherapy clinics in Canada, and Newly becoming Canada's largest and premier operator of psychedelic assisted psychotherapy clinics, are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, timing to complete renovations, hire staff and open psychotherapy clinics in Canada; the Company's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; the Company's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability, including closing of future financings. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

