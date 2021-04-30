Anzeige
Conveyance of Caverion Corporation's own shares through a directed share issue related to Matching Share Plan

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 30 April 2021 at 2.30 p.m. EEST

HELSINKI, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Caverion Corporation has decided on a directed share issue without consideration for the payment of the reward instalments from Caverion's Matching Share Plan 2018-2022.

In the directed share issue without consideration, 120,199 Caverion Corporation shares held by the company have on 30 April 2021 been conveyed to key employees included in the Matching Share Plan 2018-2022. The shares will be delivered as a reward from the matching period 1 March 2018-28 February 2020 and, for participants who have joined the plan at a later stage, also as a reward from the matching period 2018-2019. The launch of the plan and its main terms have been published in the stock exchange release on 7 February 2018.

The conveyance of shares through the directed share issue without consideration is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 25 May 2020.

After the conveyance, a total of 2,624,140 shares are held by the company.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

For additional information, please contact:

Anne Viitala, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 40 511 6151, anne.viitala@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/conveyance-of-caverion-corporation-s-own-shares-through-a-directed-share-issue-related-to-matching-s,c3337065

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3337065/1410808.pdf

Release

© 2021 PR Newswire
