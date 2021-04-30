project44, the global leader in advanced visibility for shippers and logistics service providers will expand its real-time shipment tracking services in China giving clients the same transportation visibility it offers across mature markets like North American and Europe. This expansion will focus the company's resources on Asia-based visibility to fulfill its vision for global end-to-end visibility across all modes of transportation.

With logistics events in Asia continuing to send shockwaves across western markets, the opacity of Asia's trucking markets has emerged as a weak link in global supply chains. As the economic recovery picks up pace, global supply chains are under pressure to improve agility, predictability, and efficiency.

At the same time, truckload markets in Asia have been modernizing rapidly as old trucks go out of service and China continues to incentivize the scrapping of old trucks. Newer trucks are equipped with electronic logging devices, paving the way to connect these trucks (with necessary data privacy provisions) to supply chain networks. These developments allow project44 to provide the foundational data needed to translate early indicators into important levers for supply chain resiliency.

Industry Support

The move by project44 to ramp up visibility in China has garnered broad support across the industry:

"Over the past year, Gartner has seen a dramatic increase in interest for Real-Time Transportation Visibility (RTTV) in the Asia Pacific," said Bart A. De Muynck, Research Vice President, Transportation Technology at Gartner. "The sheer size of the Asia Pacific region combined with the diverse cultures spread across it creates unique challenges for transportation. Organizations that operate complex global supply chains often favor visibility solutions that can be implemented and utilized worldwide. project44 is recognized as a Leader by Gartner for its strong presence in both North America and Europe. Enterprise shippers that operate in Asia will benefit from project44's expanded carrier coverage in China."

"Building a more predictable global supply chain to increase on-time delivery and customer satisfaction is key to Lenovo's business strategy," said Renée Ure, Chief Operating Officer, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. "It's critical to understand when materials are arriving from our suppliers to our factories across the world. project44's expansion into the Asia Pacific region will give us further end-to-end visibility into our global supply chain to help us deliver on our promises to our customers."

"CNHi is a truly global company in 180 countries. The recent state of global transportation has proven challenging, in part because it is difficult to manage our supply chains that span so many countries when disruption is high and visibility is so fragmented," said Dror Noach, Vice President of Global Logistics, CNH Industrial. "Gaining better visibility of both domestic and inbound flows going into our Asian manufacturing plants, especially China, could be quite beneficial for us. We believe project44's efforts to expand coverage in this region can help us improve assurance of supply and increase our efficiency."

Expanded Global Network Coverage

project44's best-in-class network already connects truckload carriers on every continent and nearly all containerized ocean freight moving between them, however, getting visibility into Asia's trucking market remains a challenge for shippers. Its increased focus on Asian markets allows project44 to increase saturation outside of mature transportation markets and into Asia's ground transportation networks.

"At project44 we want to be wherever our customers need us, which means being connected to carriers all over the globe. For the first time ever, shippers can have a true global view of their supply chain network in a single platform," said Jett McCandless, CEO and Founder of project44. "With our expansion into the Asia Pacific, we are considering the capabilities, regulations, and intricacies within each country which is key to delivering value to our current and future customers."

By expanding visibility in Asian markets, project44 will help buyers of Asian goods increase the resiliency of their supply chains. And in the process, project44 will extend visibility to domestic Asian shippers and logistics service providers who demand the same real-time transportation visibility enjoyed in western markets.

