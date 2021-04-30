EW Healthcare Partners Announces the Acquisition of a Majority Stake in Laboratoires Majorelle

LONDON, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EW Healthcare Partners ("EW") has acquired a majority stake in Laboratoires Majorelle ("Majorelle") from its Founders to support its growth and European expansion in line with the Founders' strategy.

Headquartered in Paris, Majorelle is a French specialty pharma company focused on prescription and OTC products in women's health and urology that offer health solutions for men and women in France. The company's portfolio of products commands a strong position in the French market with its highly respected brand image and affordable pricing.

Since its founding in 2012, Majorelle has developed the most relevant and dynamic women's health product range in the French market, meeting unmet medical needs, making new treatments available to patients, and offering significant public health outcomes. The company has 65 employees and has experienced over 20% annual revenue and EBITDA growth in recent years.

Upon completion of the transaction, the Founders will retain a minority stake in the company and will work closely together with EW to drive continued rapid revenue and EBITDA growth.

Mehdi el Glaoui, Founder of Majorelle, said, "We are enthusiastic about partnering with EW Healthcare Partners in our continued growth. We are proud of having built a unique fully-fledged specialty pharmaceutical company in less than a decade thanks to a highly talented team. Our team up with EW is a powerful combination to seize the many growth opportunities we see ahead of us and achieve our ambitions in France and international markets."

Olivier Bohuon, Senior Adviser at EW Healthcare Partners and incoming Chairman of the Board of Majorelle, commented: "I am very happy to join Majorelle as Chairman of the Board and thrilled to support EW Healthcare Partners and the Founders in the European expansion and the next steps of development of this great company."

The partnership with EW will help further extend Majorelle's product portfolio and commercial infrastructure in France and support the company's ambition to grow its positioning as a key specialty pharma player in women's health and urology.

"We are excited to join forces with Majorelle and support the company's strategic plans. We believe that EW, with its global network and deep experience and expertise in healthcare, is uniquely positioned to help Majorelle grow into a pan-European specialty pharma company," commented Evis Hursever, Managing Director at EW Healthcare Partners.

EW acquired the majority stake in Majorelle for an undisclosed amount. The transaction closed in April 2021.

Reed Smith and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisers to EW Healthcare Partners and PwC provided financial, accounting and tax advice. Bryan Garnier & Co acted as financial adviser to the Founders, August Debouzy and Odinot & Associés served as legal advisers to the Founders and Majorelle.

About EW Healthcare Partners

With close to $4 billion raised since inception, EW Healthcare Partners is one of the largest and oldest private healthcare investment firms and seeks to make growth equity investments in fast-growing, commercial-stage healthcare companies in the pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, and technology-enabled services sectors in the United States and in Europe. Since its founding in 1985, EW Healthcare Partners has maintained its singular commitment to the healthcare industry and has been a long-term investor in over 150 healthcare companies, ranging across sectors, stages and geographies. The team is comprised of over 20 senior investment professionals with offices in New York, Houston and London. For more information, see www.ewhealthcare.com.

