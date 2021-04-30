Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DELISTING FROM NASDAQ FIRST NOTH GROWTH MARKET: OYJ AHOLA TRANSPORT ABP

NOTICE, 30 APRIL 2021 SHARES DELISTING FROM NASDAQ FIRST NOTH GROWTH MARKET: OYJ AHOLA TRANSPORT ABP The ownership of all shares of Oyj Ahola Transport Abp has been transferred to the redeemer, Ahola Group Oy, in the redemption process. The shares of Oyj Ahola Transport Abp will be traded for the last time on Friday, 30 April 2021. Identifiers: Trading code: AHOLA ISIN code: FI4000127535 id: 120265 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260