Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Announces Fandor Selects, the World's First NFT Film Label

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) today announced the launch of Fandor Selects, a new NFT-based film label dedicated to releasing limited editions of significant classic, contemporary and world cinema. The Company is utilizing the recent acquisition of Fandor®, the leading global independent film subscription streaming service, which the Wall Street Journal called "The Netflix for Indie Film," to anchor the initiative.

Launching this summer, Fandor Selects, will release each film as a collection, which will include a high-definition, restored transfer from the original 35mm film elements in 2K and 4K, supplemental features, interviews and commentaries, along with limited edition stills, GIFs, original and alternative posters from leading artists, with all items in the bundle minted as NFTs. Each bundle will be a limited edition run and will be competitively priced to make collecting films within reach for mainstream consumers.

Cinedigm will make the collections available on all of the top NFT collectibles marketplaces, including Rarible, Opensea, and others, enabling consumers to truly own and control their digital film assets for the first time.

For the first month of releases, Fandor Selects has chosen two classic titles celebrating the Company's strength in Westerns and Film Noir:

The Capture (1950) - Directed by John Sturges (The Magnificent Seven, The Great Escape) and starring Lew Ayers, Teresa Wright, and Victor Jory.

Lin Vanner (Lew Ayres), an American oil worker in Mexico, discovers that company money has been stolen. He confronts who he thinks is the thief and kills the man. Later, realizing he was innocent, Vanner finds his widow, Ellen (Teresa Wright), to inform her. Instead he's mistaken for a man looking for work on her farm, and the two fall in love and marry. When the real robbery culprit is killed, Vanner becomes a murder suspect and takes refuge in the home of Father Gomez (Victor Jory). Originally distributed in 1950 by RKO Radio Pictures, the film represents one of the earliest examples of the "Western Noir" style of storytelling.

A Life at Stake (1955) Directed by Paul Guilfoyle and starring Angela Lansbury and Keith Andes.

An out-of-work architect (Keith Andes) meets a married woman (Angela Lansbury) who has a business proposition for him. The architect begins to suspect the woman's interest in him is not just financial and may actually be deadly. Originally distributed in 1955 by Gibraltar Motion Picture Distributors, Inc., this independent production from the golden age of film noir featured Angela Lansbury as the charming femme fatale, already twice Oscar nominated for performances in "Gaslight" (1944) and "The Picture of Dorian Gray" (1945).

Fandor Selects will continue to find and secure important film and television properties and artifacts from its extensive film and television archive stored by the Academy of Motion Pictures, the UCLA Film & Television Archive, and the Warner Brothers Archives and will also work with current and new suppliers with important IP to release under the label.

This initiative marks first of many forthcoming product extensions for Fandor, the leading streaming service for Cinema lovers led by President Phil Hopkins. The Company plans on integrating additional NFT features and capabilities, including loyalty and direct marketplace capabilities, into Fandor's roadmap in the coming quarters.

"Cinedigm has always been at the forefront of key industry-changing technological advances in the entertainment business" said Chris McGurk, Cinedigm Chairman and CEO. " From leading the charge to digitize the motion picture theatrical business to accelerating the growth of the digital content ecosystem to morphing into the leading independent streaming company, Cinedigm has helped generate billions of dollars in new revenues and cost savings for thousands of content creators, distributors and IP holders around the globe through our digital technology capabilities. The launch of Fandor Selects into the promising new NFT ecosystem continues our leadership position in the industry's ongoing technological revolution. And we are in extensive discussions with additional brands, content creators and IP holders who need a partner with our capabilities to reach fans and collectors in this exciting new NFT medium."

"As a company with a strong focus on innovation and creating user value, we're excited to be the first film-centric company to offer a new way for film lovers to own a piece of film history," said Phil Hopkins, President of Fandor and The Film Detective, Cinedigm's unit focused on classic film discovery and restoration. "These NFT collections illustrate our commitment to preserving film culture while at the same time embracing the future."

"We are excited to bring our first of many new NFT products to the market," said Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer at Cinedigm. "Fandor Selects is the first in a series of products that will enhance the experience for our users and content partners. We continue to work on additional products to enhance consumer loyalty, as well as NFT creation and distribution tools that both ourselves and our partners can use to drive NFT revenue."

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

Media Contact:

DKC Public Relations

cinedigm@dkcnews.com

High Touch Investor Relations

Cinedigm@htir.net

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/643463/Cinedigm-Announces-Fandor-SelectsTM-the-Worlds-First-NFT-Film-Label