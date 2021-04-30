Anzeige
30.04.2021 | 15:41
Nasdaq Vilnius: Observation status removed for Novaturas

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove observation status for Novaturas AB (NTU1L,
ISIN code: LT0000131872). 

The Independent Auditor's opinion regarding the implications of the Covid-19
pandemic for the going concern basis of "Novaturas" group is provided in the
audited Annual Report for 2020 published by Novaturas AB and approved by the
Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Novaturas AB. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
