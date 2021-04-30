Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Chris Baker

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Executive Officer - Software





b) Initial notification

/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Capita plc

b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each







GB00B23K0M20

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil cost share options granted under the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017 and sale/retention of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017, sale of shares (including to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities) and retention of the remaining balance: Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of shares on exercise of options Nil 420,687 Sale of shares £0.429733 309,404 Retention of shares Nil 111,283

d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of shares on exercise of options Nil 420,687 Sale of shares £0.429733 309,404 Retention of shares Nil 111,283

e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-29



09.55 UTC