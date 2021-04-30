Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der Finanzminister jubelt und die Aktionäre jubeln auch! Der Goldregen startet jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Tradegate
28.04.21
16:28 Uhr
0,497 Euro
+0,002
+0,32 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5000,51017:25
0,5010,50917:25
PR Newswire
30.04.2021 | 15:52
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 30

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Chris Baker
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Executive Officer - Software

b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of nil cost share options granted under the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017 and sale/retention of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017, sale of shares (including to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities) and retention of the remaining balance:

Price(s)Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of optionsNil420,687
Sale of shares£0.429733309,404
Retention of sharesNil111,283
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
Price(s)Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of optionsNil420,687
Sale of shares£0.429733309,404
Retention of sharesNil111,283

e)Date of the transaction2021-04-29

09.55 UTC
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange - XLON
Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options and retention of shares)
CAPITA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.