AmeraMex International, Inc.: AmeraMex International Receives Equipment Orders Totaling $199,000

Fiscal Y-T-D Sales Total $12.2 Million

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling $199,000. These orders push year-to-date sales over the $12.2 million mark.

The first order is for an ASV RT-50 Posi-Track Loader being shipped to a logistics customer in Nome, Alaska. The equipment is expected to ship the week of May 2, 2021.

The ASV RT-50 offers exceptional digging and pushing power from its Posi-Power system combined with a 50-horsepower class engine and high efficiency drive system. This smooth-running 3-cylinder diesel engine provides power with an efficient cooling system and robust hydraulic system with 3,000 psi of auxiliary pressure and 50 LPM flow.

The second order is for an ASV RT-120 Forestry Posi-Track Loader with a mulching head and a four-in-one bucket. The equipment is shipping to a company involved in fire suppression and will be used to clear underbrush. The equipment is expected to ship in the second quarter.

The RT-120 Forestry achieves superior performance over competitive machines.

With a rated operating capacity of 1699kg and a tipping load of 4853 kg, the RT-120 also features ASV's patented Posi-Track® rubber-track suspension - well known for its smooth ride - and includes both suspended wheels and axles, allowing it to achieve faster speeds over all types of terrain.

The fully flexible track and suspended wheels conform to the ground, ensuring maximum traction in the roughest conditions. The features, combined with the RT-120's 381mm of ground clearance, allows the unit to work where others can't.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional corporate information, online heavy equipment inventory/ pricing and videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

