Horizon Therapeutics plc Selects AGC Biologics to Further Supply KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) at AGC's Copenhagen Facility

Seattle, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced the expansion of their partnership with Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP), to include the manufacturing of KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) - a biologic medicine for treatment of chronic gout refractory to conventional therapies (uncontrolled gout), at its state-of-the-art facility in Copenhagen, Denmark.



"We are extremely happy to further expand our strategic partnership with Horizon by leveraging the microbial capacity and expert team at our Copenhagen facility," said AGC Biologics Chief Business Officer, Mark Womack. "We look forward to working closely with the Horizon team to further supply KRYSTEXXA to meet market demand."



KRYSTEXXA is a recombinant uricase enzyme that is administered intravenously and approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of uncontrolled gout in adult patients.



"The expansion of the partnership with AGC Biologics will provide Horizon additional capacity and dual sourcing for KRYSTEXXA when added to our existing successful partnership with BTG of Israel, a Ferring company," said Michael DesJardin, Executive Vice President, Technical Operations and Corporate Quality, Horizon.



"We are extremely pleased that Horizon has entrusted us to produce KRYSTEXXA at our Copenhagen facility," says AGC Biologics General Manager, Copenhagen, Andrea Porchia. "We are very proud to work alongside Horizon to improve patients' lives."



AGC Biologics and Horizon first partnered in 2017 and are actively working on numerous programs together, including TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw), at AGC Biologics' Copenhagen, Seattle and Boulder facilities.



About AGC Biologics:

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), viral vectors and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 1,700 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients' most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.