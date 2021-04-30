Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2021) - Majic Wheels, Inc. (OTC Pink: MJWL) announced today that it has new management and intends to file with the OTC Markets to become OTC Pink Current.

Since its last filings, The Company has not provided substantial information to its shareholders. This is because there has not been a change in material events.

Denise S. Houghtaling has resigned from her duties as the CEO and Sole Director of the Company. The Company is now under the new control and management.

The Company recognizes its profile will need to be updated with OTC Markets. The Company plans to apply for OTCIQ ACCESS to update profile and upload the required financial and disclosure statements to achieve Pink Current Status.

The Transfer Agent is Transfer Online, Inc. and there are no gag order instructions currently in place. The float and verified numbers will be streamed to OTC Markets profile page.

Please look to our profile page on OTC markets for any information regarding the Company and or Official Press directed from the Company.

Our OTC Markets Profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/mjwl/overview

Our website is: www.majiccorp.co

Our Twitter account is: https://twitter.com/MajicCorp

The Company aims to have a prosperous 2021.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

For more information, press only:

PR CONTACT: Kim Halvorson

Email: info@majiccorp.co

Website: www.majiccorp.co

