DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING
Shareholders are hereby advised that at the hybrid annual general meeting of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (\"Steinhoff\" or the \"Company\") held at 13:00pm CET on 30 April 2021 at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ, Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam, the Netherlands, as well as via webcast accessible on the Company's website (www.steinhoffinternational.com) (the \"AGM\"), the following resolutions proposed in the notice of meeting made available to shareholders on the Company's website on 19 March 2021 were passed by the requisite majority of votes cast by the Steinhoff shareholders present or represented at the AGM:
(i) the resolution to re-appoint Mr. Peter Wakkie as a member of the Supervisory Board (agenda item 5); and
(ii) the resolution to authorise the Management Board in order for the Company to acquire shares in the capital of the Company (agenda item 7).
Number of shares present or represented: 567,589,108 (this includes votes abstained, as per the below)
The detailed voting results of the AGM are set out below:
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital
Stellenbosch, South Africa
30.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
