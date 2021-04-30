DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING



30.04.2021 / 16:30

RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are hereby advised that at the hybrid annual general meeting of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (\"Steinhoff\" or the \"Company\") held at 13:00pm CET on 30 April 2021 at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ, Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam, the Netherlands, as well as via webcast accessible on the Company's website (www.steinhoffinternational.com) (the \"AGM\"), the following resolutions proposed in the notice of meeting made available to shareholders on the Company's website on 19 March 2021 were passed by the requisite majority of votes cast by the Steinhoff shareholders present or represented at the AGM:

(i) the resolution to re-appoint Mr. Peter Wakkie as a member of the Supervisory Board (agenda item 5); and

(ii) the resolution to authorise the Management Board in order for the Company to acquire shares in the capital of the Company (agenda item 7).

Number of shares present or represented: 567,589,108 (this includes votes abstained, as per the below)

% of issued share capital: 13.46%**

The detailed voting results of the AGM are set out below:



Number of votes for resolution (%)

* Number of votes against resolution (%)

* Number of shares voted for and against at the AGM Number of shares voted for and against at the AGM as a percentage (%) of shares in issue as at Record Date

** Number of votes abstained

*** Agenda Item 4.2:



Proposal to cast an advisory vote in respect of the remuneration report for the financial year ended 30 September 2020 42,204,622

(7.47%) 522,760,208

(92.53%) 564,964,830 13.39% 2,619,278 Agenda Item 4.5:



Proposal to adopt the annual accounts for the financial year ended 30 September 2020 33,913,499

(16.23%) 175,048,922

(83.77%) 208,962,421 4.95% 358,621,687 Agenda Item 5:



Proposal to re-appoint Mr. Peter Wakkie as a member of the Supervisory Board 511,517,077

(90.56%) 53,337,190

(9.44%) 564,854,267 13.39% 2,727,841 Agenda Item 6:



Proposal to amend the remuneration policy applicable to Managing Directors 41,303,912

(7.31%) 523,680,244

(92.69%) 564,984,156 13.39% 2,597,952 Agenda Item 7:



Proposal to authorise the Management Board in order for the Company to acquire shares in the capital of the Company 506,088,270

(89.55%) 59,029,321

(10.45%) 565,117,591 13.40% 2,466,517



Note 1* -- In relation to the total number of shares voted at the AGM. Only the 'for' and 'against' votes are counted and together add up to 100%. A 'vote abstained' is not considered to be a vote in law and will therefore not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

Note 2** -- Excluding treasury shares held by Steinhoff and a number of Steinhoff subsidiaries in aggregate of 51,573,279 shares.

Note 3 Only active abstentions are counted. No votes at the meeting, are not included.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital

Stellenbosch, South Africa

30 April 2021