The Hungarian energy regulator expects to contract around 300 GWh of renewable energy in the procurement exercise.The Hungarian Energy and Public Utility Regulatory Authority (HEPURA) has launched the nation's third auction for procuring renewable energy generation capacity. Under the procurement exercise, HEPURA will award feed-in premium payments - on top of wholesale electricity returns - during 15-year contracts to two types of project: Facilities with a generation capacity of 300 kW-1 MW and 1-20 MW installations. For the first project category, the authority wants to contract around 50 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...