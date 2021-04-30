DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema Annual Report 2020

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema Annual Report 2020 30-Apr-2021 / 17:07 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 30 April 2021 Sistema Annual Report 2020 Moscow, 30 April 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces that its Annual Report for 2020, which includes the audited IFRS financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The report is also available on the Company's website at https://sistema.com/investors-and-shareholders/ yearreports-investors. *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com. For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: IR Service Press Service Nikolay Minashin Sergey Kopytov Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: Sistema Annual Report 2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: ACS TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 102449 EQS News ID: 1191357 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191357&application_name=news

