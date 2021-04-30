Anzeige
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema Annual Report 2020

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema Annual Report 2020 

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) 
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema Annual Report 2020 
30-Apr-2021 / 17:07 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
30 April 2021 
 
Sistema Annual Report 2020 
 
Moscow, 30 April 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian 
investment company, announces that its Annual Report for 2020, which includes the audited IFRS financial statements for 
the financial year ended 31 December 2020, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly 
available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
The report is also available on the Company's website at https://sistema.com/investors-and-shareholders/ 
yearreports-investors. 
 
 
 
*** 
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 
million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and 
packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was 
RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts 
are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" 
ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com. 
 
For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: 
IR Service        Press Service 
Nikolay Minashin     Sergey Kopytov 
Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
n.minashin@sistema.ru   kopytov@sistema.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: Sistema Annual Report 2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 102449 
EQS News ID:  1191357 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191357&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2021 10:08 ET (14:08 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
