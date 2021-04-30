Merrill Lynch International Co. C.V. today informs its security holders that its Annual Financial Report for the year ended December 31, 2020, together with the audit report and statement made by responsible persons thereon, has been filed with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, the Officially Appointed Mechanism of Luxembourg, Merrill Lynch International Co. C.V.'s home Member State. A copy of this Annual Financial Report, the audit report and the statement made by responsible persons, are attached to this release.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210430005424/en/

Merrill Lynch International Co. C.V. makes available free of charge on the website referred to below its Annual and Half-Yearly Financial Reports filed with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as soon as reasonably practicable after Merrill Lynch International Co. C.V. electronically files these documents with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. These documents are posted on Bank of America Corporation's website at http://investor.bankofamerica.com/financial-information/subsidiary-andcountry-disclosuresfbid=C0rA-iMt6oC under "Subsidiary and Country Disclosures Subsidiary Information".

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange maintains a website that contains reports and other information that issuers are required to file with it. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's home page at http://www.bourse.lu/Accueil.jsp.

Copies of the above referenced information will also be made available, free of charge, by calling +852 3508 4166 or upon written request to:

Merrill Lynch International Co. C.V.

Kaya W.F.G. (Jombi)

Mensing 36

Curaçao

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210430005424/en/

Contacts:

Carrie Lam, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, +852 3508 4166