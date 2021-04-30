Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2021) - Blocplay Entertainment Inc. (CSE: PLAY) ("Blocplay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be changing its corporate name to "Playground Ventures Inc." The Company's stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will remain as "PLAY", and the Company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name on or about market opening on or about Monday, May 3, 2021. A new CUSIP number has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number.

Jon Gill, Chairman of Blocplay - "This name change represents a new start in the company's growth strategy and better reflects management's vision for the future. As we continue to grow the company's portfolio of digital assets, this is an indication of a new direction for shareholder value creation."

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Gill, Chairman

Tel: 416-361-1913

Email: investors.blocplay@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

