30 April 2021

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93.

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R 3.1.

FIRSTGROUP PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION LR 9.6.14

JULIA STEYN

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") confirms that Julia Steyn, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed an independent director of Garrett Motion Inc., the effective date of which is to be determined.

Enquiries:

Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 7583 675724