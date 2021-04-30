FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, April 30
30 April 2021
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93.
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R 3.1.
FIRSTGROUP PLC
DIRECTOR DECLARATION LR 9.6.14
JULIA STEYN
Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") confirms that Julia Steyn, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed an independent director of Garrett Motion Inc., the effective date of which is to be determined.
Enquiries:
Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 7583 675724
FIRSTGROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de