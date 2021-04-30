Customer Communications Management Market worth $2.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Customer Communications Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Travel & Hospitality, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the CCM Market size to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2021 to USD 2.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period.

The major growth drivers for the market include increasing adoption of CCM solutions and services in various verticals such as IT and telecom, retail and eCommerce, healthcare, BFSI, travel and hospitality, government, utilities, and other verticals.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Customer Communications Management Market"

231 - Tables

57 - Figures

266 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=189040627

By component, solution segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The solution segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Enterprises deploy CCM solutions to provide customers highly connected personalized experiences across a wide range of websites, stores, call centers, mobile apps, social media, emails, virtual assistants, and other touchpoints. Enterprises are aware of the importance of each interaction, which carries customers' perception of products or brands. Solutions such as omnichannel, ML, analytics, and workforce optimization are the backbone of modern customer services, which offer brands and products a competitive edge.

By vertical, IT and telecom segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

CCM Market is segmented into IT and telecom, retail and eCommerce, BFSI, travel and hospitality, healthcare, government, utilities, and other verticals. CCM solutions help simplify IT infrastructure through a single, comprehensive solution for batch automation and interactive communications generation. In this way, companies can utilize data while creating documents. This enables them to create valuable content and contribute directly to objectives of their customer experience strategy. Therefore, telecommunications and IT companies have started investing in CCM solutions that would help them deliver high-quality services to their customers.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=189040627

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America, a technologically advanced region with a high number of early adopters and the presence of major market players, is expected to contribute the highest market share in terms of revenues during the forecast period. North America has fairly adopted the latest instruments in customer data analytics and real-time reporting. Besides, it is incorporating advanced technologies, thus making organizations in the US and Canada excel in the CCM Market. Currently, enterprises in North America are adopting CCM solutions, indicating a significant acceptance of these solutions and services. Organizations in North America are opting for various digital channels, including web portals, social media, call centers, and mobile phones, to collect customer feedback data. This region would remain the highest contributor, in terms of revenue generation, to the CCM Market.

Major vendors in the global Customer Communications Management Market include Adobe (US), Oracle (US), OpenText (US), Zendesk (US), Newgen Software (India), Capgemini (France), Quadient (France), Smart Communications (England), Sefas (France), CEDAR CX Technologies (US), Messagepoint (Canada), Doxim (Canada), Topdown (US), Napersoft (US), Ecrion (US), Doxee (Italy), Papyrus Software (Austria), Hyland (US), Bitrix24 (US), Braze (US), HelpCrunch (US), AdventSys (India), Front (US), Trengo (Netherlands), Podium (US), Pitney Bowes (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Customer Experience Management Market by Component (Solutions, Services) Touchpoint, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/customer-experience-management-cem-market-543.html

Customer Engagement Solutions Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunication, Consumer Goods & Retail), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/customer-engagement-solutions-market-119293967.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/customer-communications-management-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/customer-communications-management.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg