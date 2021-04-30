Jeremy McGilvrey Is A World-Renowned & Award-Winning ClickFunnels Expert Who Offers Consulting & Sales Funnel Services

San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2021) - Landing pages are big business these days. They drive billions of dollars in sales across virtually every product category, from fitness supplements touted by influencers to gadgets drop-shipped from China. If you find the right formula - it's basically a license to print money - but that formula isn't easy to come by.





Until now.

ClickFunnels expert Jeremy McGilvrey is offering his services through the Upwork platform, where he is listed as an "expert-vetted" freelancer, an honor bestowed upon only a very small fraction of freelancers. The Upwork platform states, "Expert-Vetted Talent is the top 1% - pre-screened by our Talent Managers and experts in their field."

Jeremy McGilvrey's Upwork account promises an elite-level service and guarantees that clients won't have to pay a single cent until they are head-over-heals happy with the service provided.

Upwork's platform is a great way for small to medium size businesses to gain an edge in the competitive world of e-commerce, and Jeremy's services have been well received thus far. Here are just a few of the countless positive reviews Jeremy McGilvrey has received from his clients on the Upwork platform:

"Jeremy was fantastic! He's very polished, positive, and professional. I would definitely work with him in the future!"

"Although Jeremy's fee was well above our budget, we had unsuccessfully tried other design/developers who had created less than mediocre work and we felt like we were just throwing our money away. When we met with Jeremy we were immediately impressed with his knowledge and expertise. After looking at some of his work, we held our breath and hired him. His work was magnificent - creative, original and eye-catching! He not only met all the deadlines (or beat them) but he stayed in touch with us every step of the way. His professionalism and work product are A++. We highly recommend Jeremy - we will definitely work with him again and believe you should as well."

"I highly recommend Jeremy to anyone who wants to really dial in the details on their sales funnels. From the start, Jeremy was extremely responsive and helpful, and very interested in the entire sales funnel (rather than just the sales page itself). His attention to detail is extremely strong (more than mine when it comes to funnels), and I can't wait to implement the changes that he recommended. Will definitely come back to hire him again!"

Jeremy McGilvrey has built his career creating tightly engineered sales funnels using ClickFunnels software. The Texas-based freelancer is a best-selling author and a Harvard-educated entrepreneur. He has worked with some of the biggest e-commerce brands in the US, built several successful sales funnels for his own products and services, and was even asked to contribute to a book written by ClickFunnels founder, Russell Brunson.

Jeremy spent four years in the US Army, to which he credits his painstaking attention to detail, and he has also helped develop landing page ROI calculators and online sales funnel training academies, earning himself a prominent reputation within the ClickFunnels community.

To learn more about Jeremy's work, including his bestselling books, and client reviews, visit https://www.jeremymcgilvrey.com.

