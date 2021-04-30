Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: Santhera Completes Capital Increases for Financing Arrangements



Pratteln, Switzerland, April 30, 2021 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that it has issued 2,312,000treasury shares.

On April 30, 2021, Santhera completed the ordinary capital increase resolved on March 18, 2021, by issuing 312,000 new treasury shares for purposes of the planned restructuring of the CHF 60 million convertible bond 2017-2022 (ISIN CH0353955195) and potentially for other purposes. At the same time, 2,000,000 shares were issued out of the existing authorized capital as treasury shares. The newly created registered shares will initially be held as treasury shares in order to fulfill obligations arising from Santhera's financing instruments. After the capital increases, Santhera's share capital amounts to 26,201,136 shares.

The new shares will be listed as per May 3, 2021.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

Raxone is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.comor

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment