Warpaint London's strategy is to provide customers with access to an extensive range of high-quality and affordable cosmetics. Its focus has been to develop its flagship brand, W7, while capitalising on the growth potential of e-commerce and international expansion. Although the pandemic caused the temporary closure of a number of customer retail outlets, the business remains in a strong position thanks to management's agility. Cash has been conserved and the business is now debt free. Given its exposure to the gifting segment, results are always skewed towards H2. FY21 has started well, with Q1 revenues up 9% versus the prior year, and management is optimistic that these encouraging trends will continue.

