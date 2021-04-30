Good level of activity in France and China

Return of the activity in France and China, penalized in Q1 2020 by the health crisis.

Regulatory News:

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:ALSSI) (Euronext Growth: ALSSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible, the "Company"), a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, today announces its sales for the first quarter 2021.

In thousands of euros unaudited 2021 2020 Change Products 5,805 4,153 +40% % of total revenue 90% 85% Services 621 732 -15% % of total revenue 10% 15% 1st quarter sales 6,426 4,885 32% Other revenue* 26 Total Q1 revenue 6,426 4,911 31%

*This revenue is non recurrent by nature and is not part of the Company's core business.

SuperSonic Imagine recorded sales of €6.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 32% compared to the same period in 2020. This growth is mainly due to the increase of sales in China, a market that was impacted by the health crisis in Q1 2020.

Product sales increased by 40%, while Services sales declined by 15%. Services accounted for 10% of quarterly sales, compared with 12% in Q1 2020.

More specifically in SuperSonic Imagine's core markets, revenues in China amounted to €3, 277 thousand. In France, revenues also increased by 68% to €848 thousand.

Overall, sales in Asia and Europe rose by +71% and +68%, while revenues in the Americas fell by -6%.

Outlook

The Group's management continue to closely monitor the epidemic's progress in each geographical region concerned and is applying all necessary measures to protect its employees, clients and partners (thus partaking in the global effort aimed at limiting the spread of virus). At the same time, the Group is implementing all health protection measures to continue essential logistic activities enabling orders to be distributed and shipped.

Within a global economic context that remains extremely uncertain, the Group is implementing every measure at its disposal to protect itself within this environment. However, with the pandemic having affected every geographical region in which the Group operates, SuperSonic Imagine is not in a position to guarantee that it will not be more seriously impacted, notably in view of the economic consequences of the extended lockdown measures in France and every other country in which it is present (notably the United States, particularly hard hit by the Covid-19 crisis). In these conditions, the SuperSonic Imagine group's companies could see their sales, profitability and cash flow affected, although to what extent exactly is currently still difficult to assess.

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine is a medical technology company (Medtech) specialized in ultrasound imaging. The company designs, develops and markets an ultrasound platform whose exclusive ultrafast technology (UltraFast) has given rise to new imaging methods, which have now become standards in the non-invasive care path for the characterization of breast, liver or prostate diseases. The first innovative mode UltraFast is ShearWave elastography (SWE), which allows doctors to instantly visualize and analyze tissue hardness, which is critical information for the diagnosis of many pathologies. To date, more than 600 publications have validated the benefits of its technologies. The latest addition to the Aixplorer range, Aixplorer MACH 30 introduces a new generation of imaging UltraFast allowing the optimization of all innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, UltraFast Doppler, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu. With almost 3,000 ultrasound platforms installed worldwide, SuperSonic Imagine is present in more than 54 countries and its main markets are China, the United States and France. The group's revenues for the 2020 financial year amounted to €19.2 million. SuperSonic Imagine is a company listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI). For more information, visit www.supersonicimagine.fr.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210430005234/en/

Contacts:

Contacts Investor Relations

NewCap

Thomas Grojean

supersonicimagine@newcap.eu

+33 44 71 94 94