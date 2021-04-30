Anzeige
Freitag, 30.04.2021
30.04.2021 | 18:04
BWA Group PLC - Total Voting Rights

BWA Group PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, April 29

30 April 2021

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or "the Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, BWA hereby announces that the Company has 309,112,891 ordinary shares of £0.005 each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 309,112,891 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC
Richard Battersby
Chairman		+44 (0)7836 2381721
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss		+44 207 3328 5656
