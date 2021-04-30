Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der Finanzminister jubelt und die Aktionäre jubeln auch! Der Goldregen startet jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920657 ISIN: FR0000120578 Ticker-Symbol: SNW 
Tradegate
30.04.21
18:07 Uhr
87,29 Euro
+0,62
+0,72 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SANOFI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANOFI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,3587,5318:27
87,4687,6318:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2021 | 18:05
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sanofi: Annual General Meeting of April 30, 2021

Annual General Meeting of April 30, 2021

  • Approval of the financial statements for the fiscal year 2020
  • Dividend of €3.20 per share payable as of May 7, 2021
  • Board composition: renewals, ratification of a co-opting Director and appointment of one new Director

Paris, France - April 30, 2021 - The Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of Sanofi was held on April 30, 2021, without the physical presence of its shareholders, in accordance with the derogating measures adapting the rules governing the deliberation of general meetings taken by the French authorities as part of the fight against COVID-19, at the Company's registered office in Paris, under the chairmanship of Serge Weinberg. All resolutions submitted to the vote were adopted by the shareholders.

The General Meeting approved the individual Company and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2020. The General Meeting decided on the distribution of a cash dividend to the amount of €3.20 per share with payment as of May 7, 2021.

The General Meeting also renewed Fabienne Lecorvaisier and Melanie Lee as Directors, ratified the co-opting of Gilles Schnepp and approved the appointment of Barbara Lavernos in replacement of Laurent Attal.

On the proposal of the Nomination, Governance and CSR Committee, Rachel Duan was appointed member of the Remuneration Committee, Lise Kingo member of the Nomination, Governance and CSR Committee and Gilles Schnepp member of the Strategic Review Committee.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors took note of the appointment of Wolfgang Laux and Yann Tran to replace Marion Palme and Christian Senectaire respectively as Directors representing employees.

Following the General Meeting, the Board of Directors is comprised of 15 members, of whom seven are women and two are Directors representing employees. The Board of Directors remains for a large majority comprised of Independent Directors.

The voting results and the videocast of the Annual General Meeting are available on:

www.sanofi.com/AG202 (http://www.sanofi.com/AG2021)1 (http://www.sanofi.com/AG2021)



About Sanofi



Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.



With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.



Sanofi, Empowering Life



Media Relations Contact
Sandrine Guendoul
Tel.: +33 (0)6 25 09 14 25
sandrine.guendoul@sanofi.com
Investor Relations Contact
Arnaud Delépine
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 45 45
investor.relations@sanofi.com (mailto:investor.relations@sanofi.com)

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare


Attachment

  • Press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dd671492-b7e9-4a76-a8a4-ad02d54e1a1a)

SANOFI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.