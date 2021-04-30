To investors, analysts, media

Basel, April 30, 2021

Invitation to Dufry's First Quarter 2021 Trading Update

Dufry is pleased to invite you to our First Quarter Trading Update 2021 Conference Call on May 20, 2021 at 14.30h CEST.

Speakers will be Julián Díaz, CEO Dufry AG, and Yves Gerster, CFO Dufry AG. The call will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session.

Telephone & webcast

Participants are kindly requested to pre-register for the conference call and webcast here. Participants will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code. The access to the webcast platform will be available on Dufry's Investor Relations website. A playback option will be available until June 21, 2021.

Participants to the conference call or webcast will be requested to indicate their name and company.

Dufry will publish its First Quarter Trading Update on May 20, 2021, at 7:00 am CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Kristin Köhler Renzo Radice Global Head Global Head Corporate Communications Investor Relations & Public Affairs Phone: +41 61 266 44 22 Phone: +41 61 266 44 19 kristin.koehler@dufry.com renzo.radice@dufry.com

