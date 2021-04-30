DJ TUI AG: Director Declaration

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Director Declaration 30-Apr-2021 / 18:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30. April 2021 TUI AG Director Declaration TUI AG (the "Company") announces that it has been advised that with effect from May 1, 2021 Mrs. Ingrid-Helen Arnold, a member of the Company's Supervisory Board, has been appointed by the Supervisory Board of Suedzucker AG as a member of the Executive Board of Suedzucker AG, Mannheim, Germany. This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: RDN TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 102454 EQS News ID: 1191214 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191214&application_name=news

