Freitag, 30.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der Finanzminister jubelt und die Aktionäre jubeln auch! Der Goldregen startet jetzt!
WKN: A2ACHP ISIN: VGG225641015 
Stuttgart
30.04.21
08:03 Uhr
0,125 Euro
-0,051
-28,98 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
30.04.2021 | 18:46
Coinsilium Group Limited: Sale of Treasury Shares and Total Voting Rights

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Sale of Treasury Shares and Total Voting Rights 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Sale of Treasury Shares and Total Voting Rights 
30-Apr-2021 / 17:15 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Sale of Treasury Shares and Total Voting Rights 
 
London, UK, 30 April 2021 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF) the Blockchain and Open Finance venture 
builder, hereby announces that in April 2021 it sold 100,000 its 4,680,000 ordinary shares that are held in treasury, 
at 18.5 pence per share for gross proceeds of GBP18,500. The Company now has 4,580,000 ordinary shares in treasury. 
 
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Coinsilium hereby announces 
that it has 154,768,235 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to 
one vote, and 4,580,000 Ordinary Shares held in treasury. There is a total of 159,348,235 Ordinary Shares in issue. 
 
The figure of 154,768,235 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the 
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their 
interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency 
Rules. 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
                    +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman 
                    www.coinsilium.com 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl         +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) 
 
SI Capital Limited 
Nick Emerson              +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
(Broker) 
 
Buchanan Communications         +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 
Chris Lane / Toto Berger        E: coinsilium@buchanan.uk.com 
(Media and Investor Relations)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox.

In July 2020, Coinsilium executed an agreement with top 100 blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/ 50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the London-based AQSE Growth Market, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in New York under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For further information please visit www.coinsilium.com or follow

@CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  102455 
EQS News ID:  1191410 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191410&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2021 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
