Freitag, 30.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2PKPC ISIN: SE0012455673 Ticker-Symbol: BWJQ 
Tradegate
30.04.21
15:43 Uhr
32,270 Euro
-0,600
-1,83 %
GlobeNewswire
30.04.2021 | 19:05
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to Split Redemption in Boliden AB

The board of Boliden AB (BOL, SE0012455673) has approved a special dividend in
the amount of SEK 6.0 per share through split redemption, effective May 6,
2021. An adjustment to the price of the security will be made prior to market
open on the ex-date for only the amount of the special dividend, which may
result in a change to the divisor. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.1.2 in
"CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBetaEquities" on
the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=856486
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
