Home Captain Hires Craig Evans as Chief Operations Officer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / Home Captain, a financial technology company offering a suite of products to lenders, today announced that it has hired Craig Evans as Chief Operations Officer. In this newly created position, Evans will be responsible for Strategic Partnerships and client facing activities including Business Development, Implementation, and Client Services.

Evans was most recently Chief Operating Officer for Digital Lending and Origination Products at Fiserv. In this role, he helped the company to rebuild client support functions, significantly raised customer satisfaction (NPS) scores, and achieved profitability for Mortgage Loan Origination Systems (LOS). Prior to joining Fiserv, Evans was the Mortgage Executive at Ally Financial, Chief Operating Officer at First Reliance Bank, and has held numerous other leadership positions in the banking and financial services industry, amassing over 35 years of experience.

"I have known Craig for many years and am pleased to welcome him to the Home Captain team," said Grant Moon, Chief Executive Officer of Home Captain. "Craig is an industry leader and has played an active role in shaping the future of the financial services and lending industry. We are excited to have him continue that work at Home Captain and help take our innovative products into new mortgage finance markets while achieving world-class client service delivery."

"I am thrilled to join Grant and the entire Home Captain team in their mission to help lenders serve consumers through the home buying and selling process" said Evans. "In my 35+ years in real estate finance, I can honestly say this technology is a game changer that will increase lender productivity and take the friction out of the consumer journey."

About Craig Evans

With over 35 years of experience in the banking and mortgage industry, Craig's career highlights include executive and senior operations, risk management, and production roles with leading US banks and solution providers including Fiserv, Ally Financial, Bank of America, Washington Mutual, Fleet National Bank, and the First National Bank of Chicago. In his new role at Home Captain, Craig will oversee Business Development and all client facing activities.

About Home Captain

Home Captain is a financial technology company providing tools, services and the data lenders need in a competitive and ever-changing digital world. Within its suite of products and services, Home Captain boasts an MLS-integrated home search app, an AI-powered chatbot for re-engaging mortgage leads, world-class real estate concierge services, portfolio retention services and patent-pending agent match technology.

