Ecofin's Tax-Advantaged Social Impact Fund (TSIFX) Reaches 3rd Anniversary and Quarterly Commentary is Published

"With a 12-month yield of 4.57%1 and effective duration of 1.37 years as of 3/31/2021, TSIFX seeks to provide investors with attractive tax-exempt, risk-adjusted returns all while making an impact in our local communities across the country," said Dave Sifford, Managing Director and Head of Private Sustainable Infrastructure. "Within three years, loans within the fund have helped educate over 10,700 kids, shelter over 850 seniors, and provide tens of millions of dollars in capital to reduce waste and greenhouse gas emissions."

Please click here for standardized performance and the 30-Day SEC Yield for the Fund.

Ecofin is a sustainable investment firm dedicated to uniting ecology and finance. Our mission is to generate strong risk-adjusted returns while optimizing investors' impact on society. We are socially-minded, ESG-attentive investors, harnessing years of expertise investing in sustainable infrastructure, energy transition, clean water & environment and social impact. Our strategies are accessible through a variety of investment solutions and seek to achieve positive impacts that align with UN Sustainable Development Goals by addressing pressing global issues surrounding climate action, clean energy, water, education, healthcare and sustainable communities. Ecofin Investments, LLC is the parent of registered investment advisers Ecofin Advisors, LLC and Ecofin Advisors Limited (collectively "Ecofin"). To learn more, please visit www.ecofininvest.com.

Performance data shown is net of fees and reflects fee waivers in effect. In the absence of such waivers, total return would be reduced. Performance data quoted represents past performance; past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance of the fund may be lower or higher than the performance quoted.

Investing involves risks. Principal loss is possible. The fund is suitable only for investors who can bear the risks associated with the limited liquidity of the fund and should be viewed as a long-term investment.

12 Month Yield is the sum of a fund's total trailing 12-month interest and dividend payments divided by the last month's ending share price (NAV) plus any capital gains distributed over the same period. Effective duration is a measure of the price sensitivity of bonds with embedded options (e.g., callable bonds) to changes in benchmark yields. This measure of duration takes into account the fact that expected cash flows will fluctuate as interest rates change. Effective duration can be estimated using modified duration for bonds without option features.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and TCA Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and TCA Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

