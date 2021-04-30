Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) ("Natuzzi" or the "Company") announced today that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the "Annual Report") for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Annual Report is available on the Company's website www.natuzzi.com within the Investor Relations page (http://natuzzigroup.com/en-EN/ir/investors.html) under the "SEC Filings" section.

The Company's shareholders can request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge by contacting the Company at pdirenzo@natuzzi.com.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italy's largest furniture house and one of the most important global players in the furniture industry with an extensive manufacturing footprint and a global retail network. Natuzzi is a lifestyle brand with a top position in the global furniture sector and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC certified (Forest Stewardship Council).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210430005428/en/

Contacts:

For information:

Natuzzi Investor Relations

Piero Direnzo tel. +39.080.8820.812 pdirenzo@natuzzi.com

Natuzzi Corporate Communication

Vito Basile (Press Office) tel. +39.080.8820.676 vbasile@natuzzi.com