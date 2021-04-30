Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2021) - Edison Cobalt Corp (TSXV: EDDY) ("Edison Cobalt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has arranged non-brokered private placements of 2,006,000 flow-through common shares (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.18 per Flow-Through Share, for gross proceeds of $361,080 and 19,878,000 non-flow-through units (the "non FT Units") at a price of $0.135 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $2,683,530.

Each FT unit will consist of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.24 per common share for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance.

Each non-FT unit will consist of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.18 per common share for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay cash finders' fees to eligible finders of up to 7% of the gross proceeds received and may issue warrants equal to 7% of the Units placed ("Finders Warrants"). The Finders' Warrants will have the same terms as the Warrants forming part of the non FT Units.

Proceeds of the private placement will be used for work on the Company's mineral properties, future acquisitions and general working capital.

Certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. The issuance of Units to insiders of the Company pursuant to the Offering will be considered related party transactions within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (MI 61-101). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation, based on a determination that the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by insiders will not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

The common shares to be issued in connection with the above private placements and any common shares to be purchased on the exercise of warrants will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period from the closing date of the private placement. The closing of the private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Edison Cobalt Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium and other energy metals. Edison Cobalt Corp.'s acquisition strategy focuses on acquiring affordable, cost-effective and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. The Company is looking to build a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry. The Company intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

