Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 01.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Umsätze und Großaufträge pflastern den Weg zum Erfolg!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DW2Y ISIN: CA97562T1021 Ticker-Symbol: 1W9 
Frankfurt
30.04.21
18:28 Uhr
0,082 Euro
+0,010
+14,53 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINSTON GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINSTON GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
30.04.2021 | 23:20
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Winston Gold Corp.: Winston Gold Announces Director and CFO Resignation

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC)(OTCQB:WGMCF)

Board of Directors
Winston Gold announces the resignation of Max Polinsky as President, CFO, and Director. We thank Mr. Polinsky for his dedication and contribution to Winston's development from incorporation through acquisition of the Winston Gold project to listing on the CSE and up to the present time. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

Stan Stewin, Director, has been appointed interim CFO. Stan has been working alongside Max in advancing the Winston Gold project toward production.

About Winston Gold
Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

For more information, please visit www.winstongoldmining.com; or contact:

Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Winston Gold

Suite 201-919 Notre Dame Avenue
Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3E 0M8

Telephone: (204) 989-2434
E-mail: murray@winstongold.com

SOURCE: Winston Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643672/Winston-Gold-Announces-Director-and-CFO-Resignation

WINSTON GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.