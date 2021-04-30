DJ PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro's Annual Report 2020

RusHydro's Annual Report 2020

April 30, 2021. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that its Annual Report 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on April 30, 2021. The report is attached and can be accessed at the Company's corporate website: http://www.eng.rushydro.ru.

RusHydro's Annual report for 2020 is a subject to preliminary approval of the Board of Directors and final approval of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the third hydropower company in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.

For more information:
Investor Relations Department
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304
ir@rushydro.ru

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

