Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2021) - Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) ("Xigem" or the "Company"), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today announced that the Company has granted 400,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. Each Option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.55 and will vest immediately. The Options were granted on April 30, 2021 by Xigem's Board of Directors and include 200,000 Options, valid for a period of three years, for a consultant to the Company, and 200,000 Options, valid for a period of five years, for members of the Company's Advisory Board.

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) is positioned to become a leading SaaS technology platform for the emerging remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. "iAgent," the Company's patented technology, will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments.

www.xigemtechnologies.com

