Medford, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2021) - Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE: GRIN) (OTC Pink: GRUSF) ("Grown Rogue" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of March 5, 2021, the Company has received a receipt (the "Final Receipt") for its final short form prospectus dated April 23, 2021 (the "Prospectus"). The Prospectus qualifies the distribution of an aggregate of 23,162,579 units of the Company (each a "Unit"), which are issuable for no additional consideration upon the deemed exercise of 21,056,890 special warrants (each a "Special Warrant") which were sold pursuant to a brokered private placement offering completed by the Company on March 5, 2021 (the "Offering"). The Special Warrants were sold at a price of $0.225 per Special Warrant for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,737,800.25. The Offering was led by Eight Capital (the "Agent"), as sole agent and bookrunner.

Pursuant to a special warrant indenture dated March 5, 2021 between the Company and Capital Transfer Agency ULC, as special warrant agent, the Special Warrants were automatically exercised into Units, without payment of any additional consideration, effective today, being the third business day after the date on which the Final Receipt was received by the Company.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the closing date (the "Closing Date") of the Offering, subject to adjustment in certain events set out in the indenture governing the Warrants entered into among the Company and Capital Transfer Agency ULC, as warrant agent, on March 5, 2021.

For more information on the Offering, please refer to the Prospectus, as well as the Company's press release dated March 5, 2021, available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The securities issued and sold pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International (CSE: GRIN) (OTC Pink: GRUSF) is a multi-state Cannabis family of brands on a mission to inspire consumers to "enhance experiences" through cannabis. We have combined an expert management team, award winning grow team, state of the art indoor and outdoor manufacturing facilities, and consumer insight-based product categorization, to create innovative products thoughtfully curated from "seed to experience." The Grown Rogue family of products include sun grown and indoor premium flower, along with patented nitro sealed indoor and sun grown pre-rolls and jars.

For further information on Grown Rogue International please visit www.grownrogue.com or contact:

Obie Strickler

President & Chief Executive Officer

obie@grownrogue.com

Investor Relations Desk Inquiries

invest@grownrogue.com

(458) 226-2100

