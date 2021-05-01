Atlanta Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design by Dina Varner, Explores the Impact of Contemporary and Artistic Lighting

Top Luxury Atlanta Interior Designer, VPI Design by Dina Varner, discusses how artistic lighting can elevate the design of a room.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / Creative, innovative lighting can help set the tone for a room and elevate it to the next level. The right contemporary lighting is not only visually impressive, but it also helps illuminate every room in an engaging and empowering manner. Artistic and contemporary lighting help showcase the build quality of a property, while also being able to offer unique lighting solutions that is consistent with a custom luxury home.

Lighting choice helps create a balance between personality and the functionality of the room. Consider using creative and immersive lighting solutions that help push a home's interior to new heights. Think of the light fixture as a piece of art that also serves a functional purpose. Similar to an original sculpture piece of art, a lighting fixture can create a dramatic experience and impact the overall feel of a room while also adding ambiance with the light setting chosen.

Most homeowners spend countless hours choosing the perfect paint color or dining set furniture, but they often overlook the significance of lighting. It is important to implement different kind of lights and at different levels that work together to create the perfect ambiance. Consider using artistic lighting as spotlights to bring attention to other focal points in the room, whether it be art on a wall or a decorated coffee table.

Modern and artistic lighting is known to be flexible depending on your choice of bulbs. Easily adapt the lighting system based on the requirements of that room. It is best to buy bulbs that can be dimmed to create an atmosphere of warmth or to change the mood of the room depending on circumstance.

Layer the light and style of a room with a contemporary and artistic light. Not only does the fixture provide general, ambient light but it can enhance a room's overall décor and ambiance. A simple, but unique contemporary fixture can add a modern touch to any space, while a bold fixture designed as a piece of art can easily become the centerpiece of a room.

About VPI Design by Dina Varner

Dina Varner is founder and creative director of VPI Design, an Atlanta and Sea Island Interior Design Firm working with both residential and commercial clients. She and her husband have been in the commercial construction industry for many years. Her inspiration comes from over twenty-five years of collecting and selling art and antiques through venues like Sotheby's, Babcock Gallery, and Christie's. This love of art and antiques started as a passion and has evolved into a successful business. Dina's rich southern heritage, in addition to her love of fashion and travel, also act as her creative influence. The VPI Design team work together with a distinct flair for aesthetic insight into unique designs exhibiting elegance and style. They explore the use of light and texture for an organic appealing experience in every timeless interior. Combinations of art deco, vintage, and contemporary styles are combined to create elegance while simultaneously exuding simplicity and comfort in each living space. Her designers enjoy getting to know their clients personally to create a home that suits their individual taste. Dina believes that every aspect of a room should complement one another to tell a unique story.

For more information please visit: https://vpi-design.com

VPI Design by Dina Varner

Luxury Atlanta Interior Design

Contact Name: Dina Varner

Address: 120 Interstate North Parkway, Suite 154 Atlanta, Georgia 30339

Website: https://vpi-design.com

Email: VPIDesign1@gmail.com

Phone: (770) 422-2000

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vpidesignatlanta

SOURCE: VPI Design

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/643670/Atlanta-Luxury-Interior-Designer-VPI-Design-by-Dina-Varner-Explores-the-Impact-of-Contemporary-and-Artistic-Lighting