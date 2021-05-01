New number of shares and votes in Tobii

STOCKHOLM" April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii AB (publ) today announces that the number of shares and votes in Tobii has increased as a result of the issue and repurchase of 900,000 class C-shares in accordance with the company's incentive programs, as announced by way of a press release on April 15, 2021.

Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 100,269,972 shares, of which 99,369,972 are ordinary shares and 900,000 are class C-shares, and the total 99,459,972 votes in the company. The share capital has through the new issue increased with SEK 6,531.24 and after the increase amounts to SEK 727,652.545926.

This information is information that Tobii AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on April 30, 2021, at 11 p.m. CEST.

