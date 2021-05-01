Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2021) - Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (CSE: AWLI) (the "Company" or "Ameriwest") is pleased to announce that it has granted stock options (each, a "Stock Option") to acquire an aggregate of up to 900,000 common shares of the Company to each of certain directors and/or officers of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Company's current stock option plan.

Each of the Stock Options vests as to one-sixth on the date of grant, as to one-sixth on each date which is 12, 18 and 24 months from the date of grant and as to one-third on the date which is 12 months from the date of grant.

About Ameriwest Lithium Inc.

Ameriwest Lithium Inc.is a junior Canadian-based mining company with a focus on identifying and evaluating mineral resource projects for further exploration and future development, if warranted. The Company is currently focused on exploring the ESN Project located in White Pine County, Nevada, which Ameriwest has the sole and exclusive option to acquire, and the Koster Dam property located in the Clinton Mining Division of British Columbia, in which Oakley has a 45% interest.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters and Private Placement referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

