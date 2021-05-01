Crypto Trading Prime Broker Troy Trade introduces Smart Hybrid Asset Management Platform

SINGAPUR, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2021 / Troy Trade, the leading global prime brokerage firm for institutional investors and professional traders, announces the launch of Troy 2.0 to expand the purview of its services beyond exchange trading to an advanced smart hybrid asset management platform.

Troy Trade came into existence due to the absence of prime brokers resulting in settlement issues and account management risks. With the crypto market surpassing over a trillion-dollar market capitalization, a stellar team founded Troy Trade to address the issues in the prevalent crypto landscape. The expertise of the Troy Trade team served as market makers for most prominent coins; however, there was a dire need to create a revolution by amassing users into the crypto space for mainstream adoption. Therefore, the exchange trading platform came into existence. Troy Trade has surpassed $100 million trading volume unleashing the potential of CeFi, resulting in exponential user growth.

With the introduction of Troy 2.0, it is now expanding its spectrum of services by building a comprehensive one-stop service solution allowing users to experience the best of CeFi and DeFi. The platform will offer solutions right from trading, swapping, asset management and governance to drive the overall utility of the platform. It will maximize the returns for potential investors, driving increased platform growth.

Troy Trade's intuitive products will allow execution of spot and margin trading, custody services through a single interface bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi by harnessing the blockchain technology. It has creatively devised a way for the community to participate in the burgeoning crypto industry, capturing the attention of mainstream players by introducing its smart hybrid asset management services.

Some of the striking features of the Troy 2.0 are:

Liquidity Aggregation: Aggregating liquidity from major CEXes and DEXes to create a singular pool for a global entry point for orders to reduce slippage costs.

Quantitative Trading Strategies: Research is a bedrock of cutting-through technological innovation. Troy 2.0 will introduce technical indicators to drive participation from users in derivatives trading comprising cross-market arbitrage, triangular arbitrage, future spot arbitrage, and many others.

Enabling the TROY token: This will be central to the incentivization structure, empowering users to enjoy benefits in terms of trading fee discounts, voting, and governance.

With a solid roadmap bringing a clear visualization of future Troy 2.0, the platform's use cases will increase utility and adoption. Troy 2.0 is creating the perfect gateway to access DeFi and CeFi products with an advanced ecosystem. Ride an ever-exciting ride of the global financial markets experiencing an exciting combination of centralization and decentralization.



